Climber Hurt in Fall Over Cliff Near Gibraltar Road

Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man who had fallen over a cliff in the Gibraltar Road area above Santa Barbara.

Firefighters from the county, the city of Santa Barbara and Montecito, along with paramedics, were dispatched at about 4:40 p.m. to the climbing area near Gibraltar Road and Mountain Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim was a climber who had fallen about 150 feet and suffered moderate injuries, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

A county helicopter was sent to the scene, Sadecki said, and was used to lower a firefighter to the victim, provide initial treatment for his injuries, then hoist him to the aircraft for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

