Man Seriously Hurt in Fall From Isla Vista Balcony

Firefighters say victim, who had been attending a party, fell 30-40 feet

A young man suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a fall from an Isla Vista balcony to the beach below, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters, sheriff's deputies and AMR paramedics were called out the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive at about 9:35 p.m., and found the victim unconscious on the shoreline.

The victim fell 30-40 from the balcony to the beach below, said fire Capt. David Sadecki, who noted that there was a party going on at the apartment building at the time of the incident.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket to carry the injured person up some nearby stairs to a waiting ambulance for the trip to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

Sadecki did not say whether the victim was a male or a female, but witnesses told Noozhawk the victim was a young male.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

