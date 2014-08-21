Man Seriously Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Buellton

Victim airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara after being extricated from minivan

A driver suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned on Highway 101 south of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just past noon on southbound Highway 101 south of the Nojoqui Summit, the CHP said.

The vehicle was found on its roof in a ravine, 20-30 feet off the roadway, with the driver, Miguel Soriano, 56, of San Jose, unconscious, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Department spokesman.

County firefighters responded, and a county helicopter was called in to assist with the rescue, along with search-and-rescue personnel, Eliason said.

Crews had to cut Soriano out of wreckage.

Officials shut down the highway so the helicopter could land to pick up Soriano for the trip to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was being treated for major injuries, Eliason said.

Details on his condition were not immediately available.

The southbound right-hand lane of the highway was shut down for a time to allow a tow truck to retrieve the wrecked vehicle.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

