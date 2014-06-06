Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Rescuers Find Missing Goleta Man Who Reportedly Spent 3 Days Without Food, Water

Officials say the batteries died in the 50-year-old's electronic monitoring device

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | June 6, 2014 | 7:01 p.m.

A Goleta man who had been missing for several days and was wearing an electronic monitoring device that had run out of batteries was located Thursday night by personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team.

The 50-year-old missing man reportedly had been without food and water for three days when he was located in the Los Padres National Forest northwest of the Upper Oso Campground. He was found in fair condition but was extremely dehydrated. He is being treated for minor injuries, dehydration and exhaustion at a local hospital.

The Goleta resident’s name is being withheld because no criminal charges are being pursued at this time. The man was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. The reporting party had not seen him since May 31 and was concerned about his well-being and safety.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department was looking for the subject as well and contacted the Sheriff’s Department for assistance. A sheriff’s deputy located the missing man’s vehicle around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Upper Oso Campgrounds and discovered it had been left there several days ago.

The Search & Rescue team responded to the area and began searching for the missing man. One dozen SBCSAR team members, two certified search dogs and handlers from the California Rescue Dog Association spent several hours combing the area. Just before dark, around 7 p.m., one of the SBCSAR ground teams was hiking up the creek and yelling the subject's name when they heard a faint response somewhere up the canyon calling for help.

SBCSAR personnel were redeployed into the canyon from several different directions to locate the source of the cries for help. After over an hour of fighting through thick brush and climbing a steep ridge, SBCSAR crews reached the subject. He received a medical evaluation from paramedics and SBCSAR team members helped him down the ridge to the Alisos trailhead. He was then transported to the hospital.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 