Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body of Missing Paddle-Boarder Recovered from Water at Santa Barbara Harbor

Remains of Ugandan man, 30, located about 2 hours after he disappeared on west side of Stearns Wharf

The body of a 30-year-old paddle-boarder from Uganda is hoisted onto a Harbor Patrol boat Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Harbor. The victim’s remains were located by dive team members from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. Click to view larger
The body of a 30-year-old paddle-boarder from Uganda is hoisted onto a Harbor Patrol boat Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Harbor. The victim’s remains were located by dive team members from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:44 p.m. | April 29, 2017 | 5:11 p.m.

The body of a stand-up paddle-boarder who disappeared Saturday afternoon on the west side of Stearns Wharf was pulled from the Santa Barbara Harbor nearly two hours later.

Rescue swimmers from the Santa Barbara Fire Department and the Harbor Patrol spent about 35 minutes in the water looking for the man, who was missing in an area that was about 30 feet deep, Fire Department spokesman Kevin Corbett said.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter joined the search from the air, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team initially was asked to respond to the scene.

However, it turned out that the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Dive Team was already in the area for training aboard the dive boat Truth.

“The dive team was taken to the last known victim location and began their search,” Corbett said. “Minutes later, the victim’s remains were recovered from the bottom of the harbor floor.”

He said the man was brought by the Harbor Patrol to Sea Landing, where firefighters and paramedics confirmed that he was deceased.

Rescue swimmers search Saturday afternoon for a missing paddle-boarder to the west of Stearns Wharf. The man’s body was found about two hours after he disappeared. Click to view larger
Rescue swimmers search Saturday afternoon for a missing paddle-boarder to the west of Stearns Wharf. The man’s body was found about two hours after he disappeared. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The victim, a 30-year-old Ugandan man whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was with a woman when he disappeared at about 4 p.m., Corbett said. His paddle board was recovered, he added.

The woman was picked up by a Harbor Patrol boat and brought safely back to shore.

“The Santa Barbara City Fire Department strongly recommends everyone wear a proper fitting U.S. Coast Guard-certified life preserver anytime you are participating in activities on the water,” Corbett said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Harbor Patrol boat joins the search Saturday afternoon for a missing paddle-boarder on the west side of Stearns Wharf. The man was found dead in the incident, but his companion was rescued and taken to shore. Click to view larger
A Harbor Patrol boat joins the search Saturday afternoon for a missing paddle-boarder on the west side of Stearns Wharf. The man was found dead in the incident, but his companion was rescued and taken to shore. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 