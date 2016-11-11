Rescuers Unable to Revive Man on Summerland Beach

Despite efforts by bystanders to revive him, a man died Friday afternoon after being stricken while standing in the water at a Summerland beach.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the beach between Lookout Park and Loon Point, according to Grace Donnelly, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was standing waist-deep in the water when he cried out and went under the water, Donnelly said.

People on the beach brought him to shore and performed CPR for about 20 minutes while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, she said.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR for another 20 minutes before declaring the man dead a the scene, she said.

The victim was a local resident, Donnelly said, but his name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

