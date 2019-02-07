Pixel Tracker

Researcher Unveils Reasons Behind Erotic Art of Japan

Torii Kiyonaga, Japanese, 1752–1815, Sode no maki (Handscroll for the Sleeve) (detail), c. 1785. Color woodblock printed handscroll.
Torii Kiyonaga, Japanese, 1752–1815, Sode no maki (Handscroll for the Sleeve) (detail), c. 1785. Color woodblock printed handscroll. (Courtesy of Ebi Collection, Art Research Center, Ritsumeikan University.)
By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | February 7, 2019 | 10:03 a.m.

Art researcher Ellis Tinios will discuss The Erotic Art of Japan’s Ukiyo‑e Masters in a Comparative Context, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

All of Japan’s great “floating world” (ukiyo-e) print artists — Moronobu, Sukenobu, Masanobu, Harunobu, Kiyonaga, Utamaro, Hokusai, Eisen, Kunisada, Kuniyoshi and Hiroshige — openly engaged in the production of sexually explicit art that celebrated “the way of love.”

They imbued their numerous erotic works with humor and joy, visually affirming the conviction that “making love is the prime glory and height of pleasure.” Only recently have scholars begun to explore this facet of floating-world pictures.

In his lecture, Tinios, who is from the University of Leeds, England, offers comparisons with European erotic art to highlight distinctive aspects of Japanese attitudes toward sex and the representation of the human body in the Edo period (1603-1868).

Reserve tickets for the free lecture at the museum visitor services desk or online at tickets.sbma.net. The event is sponsored in part by Gwen and Henry Baker and Friends of Asian Art.

Tinios, who lives in the UK, is a research associate of the Art Research Center, Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, and special assistant to the Japanese Section at the British Museum.

He is author of Understanding Japanese Woodblock-Printed Illustrated Books with Prof Suzuki Jun (Brill) and Japanese Prints: Ukiyo-e in Edo (British Museum Press). He contributed to the 2013 British Museum exhibition catalogue Shunga: Sex and Humour in Edo Japan.
 
— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

