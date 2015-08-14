Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Researchers Receive Grant to Further Study ‘Living Laboratory’ after Refugio Spill

By Julie Cohen for UC Santa Barbara | August 14, 2015 | 4:52 p.m.

On May 19, 2015, near Refugio State Beach, thousands of gallons of oil leaked from a pipeline fed by offshore platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Within hours, UC Santa Barbara’s David Valentine and volunteers from his lab were on site collecting samples. They came back twice the next day and have returned many times over the past three months.

Valentine, a professor in UCSB’s Department of Earth Science, and several colleagues who have long used Refugio as a living laboratory, see the oil spill as an opportunity to understand how marine ecosystems respond to disturbance.

Now, with a $588,000 grant from the Simons Foundation, the researchers will continue to study the area for the next year.

“The discharge of heavy oil at Refugio presents a unique opportunity to discover novel metabolic, genomic and ecological feedbacks among marine microbial communities, heavy oil and ecosystem response,” Valentine said. “We have the opportunity to study ecosystem changes and microbial reactions from the very early stages through an entire year. It’s really rare for scientists to get day zero access to any sort of event like this.”

The oil discharged at Refugio inundated marine microbes. UCSB scientists seek to understand not only how the spill impacted microbes in the context of ecosystem disturbance but also how microbial survivors adapted to the oil and subsequently affected the oil’s behavior and fate.

Capitalizing on the unique aspects of this event as well as the proximity of the site — Refugio is only 10 miles from campus — the investigators will focus on three areas involving microbial populations, each with different ecological roles.

The Valentine Lab will examine metabolic and ecological feedback among oil, microbes and ecosystems.

Debora Iglesias-Rodriguez, a professor in UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, and T, a research oceanographer at the campus’s Marine Science Institute (MSI), will study the biophysical interactions between oil and microbes and their ecological implications.

“The Simons Award is a great opportunity to use the Santa Barbara Channel as a natural laboratory to test whether and how oil changes the fate of the planktonic community and its functional properties,” Iglesias-Rodriguez said. “We will verify field observations with a number of laboratory manipulation experiments, using state-of-the-art genomic tools to investigate alterations in diversity.” 

Phytoplankton are also important in transferring matter to the ocean floor — for example through the formation of aggregates, a type of microbial oil-snow, which is Passow’s area of expertise.

“Many microbes respond to the presence of oil by producing mucus,” Passow said. “This sticky mucus can cause the formation of marine snow, the dust bunnies of the ocean.

“After the spill in the Gulf of Mexico, oil-associated marine snow carried oil to the seafloor, but we have no idea if the heavy oil from the Refugio accident will cause the same biological response,” she added. “This grant will allow us to analyze and expand on preliminary experiments we conducted with water samples taken from Refugio in May to evaluate if marine snow formation was an important response to this spill as well.”

MSI research biologist Robert Miller, along with Valentine, will investigate the adaptation of marine invertebrate microbiomes to hydrocarbon exposure.

“All animals have a community of microbes living in their gut that can be vital for digestion of food and other functions,” Miller explained. “We know very little about the gut microbiome in marine animals, how it relates to their food supply and how adaptable it is to the animal’s environment. These are some of the topics we will be exploring in this project.”

All three projects will be able to compare information gathered post-spill to previously collected data. A variety of UCSB researchers, including members of the Santa Barbara Coastal Long Term Ecological Research network, have explored the area from a variety of perspectives.

“We’ve been studying the seepage and the hydrocarbon cycling for some time,” Valentine said. “Now we have this singular event for which we have baseline information so we’ll be able to keep track of the changes imparted by the oil spill.” 

— Julie Cohen is a science writer at UC Santa Barbara

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 