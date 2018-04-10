Reserves Lead the Way in San Marcos Sweep

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos cruised past Buena, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17, in a Channel League boys volleyball match on Tuesday in Ventura.

Coach Kyle Benskin played his reserves in the first two sets and put the regulars on the court in the third set.

Fred Ysebrands had nine kills and middle Parker Bittner put away eight to lead the attack. Outside hitter Toby Still contributed five kills.

"I thought it was a great team win," Benskin said. "A lot of guys that don’t get to see much of the court got to see a lot of the court tonight. I want to give a huge mention to Jacob Yinger, a freshman, who we just pulled up yesterday and did a great job at libero; he was just all over the place. Toby Still came in and had five kills tonight, had a great game.”

The Royals (2-1 in league) play host to Santa Barbara on Thursday.

