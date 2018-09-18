Reserves Play Big Roles for San Marcos in Sweep at Santa Ynez

San Marcos had four players out with illness, but the Royals still had enough firepower to sweep Santa Ynez, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19, in the first Channel League meeting in girls volleyball on Tuesday at Santa Ynez.

"Despite missing four players due to the flu going around school, our team was able to utilize all our players and come away with a sweep," coach Tina Brown said.

The Royals were led by sophomore Madison Oriskovich who had six kills and three digs. Taylor Wilson, Sage Streeter, Kristine Fimlaid and Jayne Wood each had five kills, "which is proof that our setters were doing a good job of distributing the ball evenly," Brown said. "We saw some action from freshman Ava Cole who stepped in to help Ellie Gamberdella run the offense."

The Royals improve to 13-4 and 5-0 in league.



