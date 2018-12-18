Reserves Shine in Westmont Rout in Holiday Classic Opener

College Basketball

Westmont (8-3) rolled to easy 79-30 women's basketball win over Cornerstone of Michigan on the first day of the Westmont Holiday Classic.

The NAIA 11th-ranked Warriors (8-3) received tremendous production from the bench, which accounted for 52 of their points.

Sophomore Taylor Rarick led all scorers with 15 points, knocking down a perfect five of five from three-point range. Rarick also recorded four of Westmont's 20 steals.

Gabriella Stoll added 13 points for Westmont and pulled down seven rebounds. Stefanie Berberabe had an outstanding night with 11 points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.

Sydney Brown added 11 points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double in her 21 minutes of work. Roberta Hay also scored in double-figures, recording 10 points while pulling down five boards.

For the game, Westmont shot 42.3 percent (30 of 71) from the field, including 50 percent (9 of 18) from three-point range. The Warriors also held a 42-35 rebound advantage, pulling down 15 balls from the offensive glass.

In the early game of the Holiday Classic, Lewis-Clark State of Idaho upended No. 22 The Master's by a score of 70-55. LC State (10-2) was led in scoring by senior post Hailey Turner. Stephanie Soares led The Master's with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Holiday Classic continues Wednesday with The Master's taking on Cornerstone at 3 p.m. and Westmont hosting Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m.

.