Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 19 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Reserves Shine in Westmont Rout in Holiday Classic Opener

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | December 18, 2018 | 9:28 p.m.

Westmont (8-3) rolled to easy 79-30 women's basketball win over Cornerstone of Michigan on the first day of the Westmont Holiday Classic.

The NAIA 11th-ranked Warriors (8-3) received tremendous production from the bench, which accounted for 52 of their points. 

Sophomore Taylor Rarick led all scorers with 15 points, knocking down a perfect five of five from three-point range. Rarick also recorded four of Westmont's 20 steals. 

Gabriella Stoll added 13 points for Westmont and pulled down seven rebounds. Stefanie Berberabe had an outstanding night with 11 points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.

Sydney Brown added 11 points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double in her 21 minutes of work. Roberta Hay also scored in double-figures, recording 10 points while pulling down five boards.

For the game, Westmont shot 42.3 percent (30 of 71) from the field, including 50 percent (9 of 18) from three-point range. The Warriors also held a 42-35 rebound advantage, pulling down 15 balls from the offensive glass.

In the early game of the Holiday Classic, Lewis-Clark State of Idaho  upended No. 22 The Master's by a score of 70-55. LC State (10-2) was led in scoring by senior post Hailey Turner. Stephanie Soares led The Master's with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Holiday Classic continues Wednesday with The Master's taking on Cornerstone at 3 p.m. and Westmont hosting Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m.

.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 