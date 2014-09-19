Reshaping the Future of Investing at Central Coast Bioneers Conference

Imagine yourself in charge of a large endowment for a health clinic specializing in cancer treatment. And suppose you do a little research and find out that the endowment has major investments in tobacco companies. You bring this apparent dichotomy between the goals of your organization and the companies it is supporting with its investment dollars to the head of the clinic and are told your job is to preserve the endowment assets and earn as much money as possible to fund the clinic's operations.

This is similar to the impossible situation that Marco Vangelisti, a speaker at the upcoming Central Coast Bioneers Conference on Oct. 25, found himself in.

“We are profoundly disconnected from the impact our investments have on communities and ecosystems around the world,” he explains.

Vangelisti, who came to the U.S. as a Fulbright scholar in mathematics and economics at UC Berkeley, left that position and has begun telling the story of his personal journey from conventional finance to regenerative investing. He is developing Essential Knowledge for Transition, a curriculum for activists and engaged citizens to understand the banking, economic and financial systems and how they must be transformed.

Vangelisti is part of the lineup for the fifth annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference, Oct. 24-25 at the SLO Grange Hall in San Luis Obispo.

Topics address a wide range of social and environmental issues, including climate change, a clean, sustainable and reliable water supply, indigenous knowledge, youth leadership, and a major workshop on designing a watershed-wide management plan for the Salinas River as part of the Dreaming the Salinas Initiative.

Tickets and information can be found by clicking here.

Ecologistics Inc., a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, hosts the annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference in San Luis Obispo every October and operates the Blue C Community Garden in Los Osos.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.