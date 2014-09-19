Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Reshaping the Future of Investing at Central Coast Bioneers Conference

By Stacey Hunt for Central Coast Bioneers | September 19, 2014 | 10:28 a.m.

Vangelisti
Marco Vangelisti

Imagine yourself in charge of a large endowment for a health clinic specializing in cancer treatment. And suppose you do a little research and find out that the endowment has major investments in tobacco companies. You bring this apparent dichotomy between the goals of your organization and the companies it is supporting with its investment dollars to the head of the clinic and are told your job is to preserve the endowment assets and earn as much money as possible to fund the clinic's operations.

This is similar to the impossible situation that Marco Vangelisti, a speaker at the upcoming Central Coast Bioneers Conference on Oct. 25, found himself in.

“We are profoundly disconnected from the impact our investments have on communities and ecosystems around the world,” he explains.

Vangelisti, who came to the U.S. as a Fulbright scholar in mathematics and economics at UC Berkeley, left that position and has begun telling the story of his personal journey from conventional finance to regenerative investing. He is developing Essential Knowledge for Transition, a curriculum for activists and engaged citizens to understand the banking, economic and financial systems and how they must be transformed.

Vangelisti is part of the lineup for the fifth annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference, Oct. 24-25 at the SLO Grange Hall in San Luis Obispo.

Topics address a wide range of social and environmental issues, including climate change, a clean, sustainable and reliable water supply, indigenous knowledge, youth leadership, and a major workshop on designing a watershed-wide management plan for the Salinas River as part of the Dreaming the Salinas Initiative.

Tickets and information can be found by clicking here

Ecologistics Inc., a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, hosts the annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference in San Luis Obispo every October and operates the Blue C Community Garden in Los Osos.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 