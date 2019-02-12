Resident, 4 Pets Safe After Fire Breaks Out at Orcutt Home

A resident and his four pets were able to safely exit an Orcutt home on Tuesday after fire broke out in a bedroom, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Dahlia Place, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the single-family home, and went into an aggressive interior attack on the flames.

Fire was found burning in a back bedroom, Zaniboni said, and was quickly extinguished.

The flames were contained to that bedroom and its contents, but there was minor smoke damage throughout the home.

The owner of the home was in bed when the blaze broke out, but was able to evacuate, along with two dogs and two cats, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

