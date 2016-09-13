Resident Left Homeless by Orcutt Mobile Home Fire

Blaze in single-wide trailer reported on 300 block of West Clark Avenue

A resident was left homeless Tuesday following a mobile home fire in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out shortly after 6 a.m. to the single-wide trailer on the 300 block of West Clark Avenue, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the trailer, near the bedroom area, on fire, and quickly knocked down the flames, Zaniboni said.

The single occupant was able to evacuated the structure and was not injured.

Cause of the blaze was unknown, and an investigator was dispatched to the scene.

The American Red Cross was called in to find lodging for the displaced resident.

