Resident Suffers Smoke Inhalation in Orcutt Home Fire

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation Monday after attempting to rescue two cats from a fire at an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire crews responded at 2:40 p.m. to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in the 100 block of Siler Lane, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke showing from the one-story home, where fire was contained to the kitchen, Sadecki said.

Crews knocked the blaze down within 20 minutes, he said.

“We had smoke damage throughout the house,” Sadecki said.

A resident, who was home at the time, was treated for minor smoke inhalation after trying to rescue two cats from inside the home, but he said no one else was injured.

Sadecki didn’t know whether the cats were saved, but he said Santa Barbara County Animal Control had been called to the scene, along with the American Red Cross to assist residents.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

