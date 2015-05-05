5 Suspects Arrested in String of Robberies in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested five people in connection with a string of alleged Isla Vista armed robberies and a residential burglary, all of which occurred over the past three days and three of which most likely were related.

Deputies believe two alleged armed robberies and one residential burglary — all reported at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Seville Road in Isla Vista — were related in some way, but authorities weren’t ready to make the determination official, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The first robbery was reported about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when a resident at the apartment complex said three suspects wearing dark hoodies and masks came into his unit and stole his cell phone and laptop, Hoover said.

Two of the suspects, who were reportedly armed with handguns, fled the scene and evaded authorities, she said.

The following morning, at 2 a.m. Monday, deputies and UCSB Police responded to a neighboring unit in the same complex on a report of residents arguing over drugs and money owed, Hoover said.

She said a female victim told authorities that four or five people she was acquainted with stole money from her and that two were armed with knives.

Deputies detained five suspects who attempted to flee, and four of them were charged in connection with that robbery and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, Hoover said.

Brenden Lewis, 21, of Ventura was charged with robbery, burglary and transportation of a controlled substance (cocaine and alprazolam, a Schedule 3 controlled substance).

Christianna Horton, 25, of Ventura was booked on charges of burglary and robbery; Tevis Johnston, 19, of Buellton was booked on charges of burglary, robbery and transportation of controlled substances; and Levi Roman, 20, of Buellton was booked on charges of robbery, burglary and possession of an illegal knife.

The female who reported that robbery — 27-year-old Savannah Arias of Isla Vista — was arrested Tuesday after deputies allegedly found her burglarizing a residence in the same apartment complex just after noon, Hoover said.

She said the Isla Vista Foot Patrol was also investigating a third, unrelated armed robbery that occurred later Monday about 5:30 p.m.

A male victim, who is a Santa Barbara City College student, was walking in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde when he was reportedly robbed by four or five black male adults armed with a handgun. She said the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and were still outstanding Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-line at 805.681.4171.

“The Isla Vista Foot Patrol would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep their doors and windows locked and to always be aware of their surroundings,” Hoover said. “If you are the victim of theft or see suspicious activity, please report it right away to law enforcement.”

