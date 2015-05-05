Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

5 Suspects Arrested in String of Robberies in Isla Vista

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 5, 2015 | 5:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested five people in connection with a string of alleged Isla Vista armed robberies and a residential burglary, all of which occurred over the past three days and three of which most likely were related. 

Lewis
Brenden Lewis

Horton
Christianna Horton

Deputies believe two alleged armed robberies and one residential burglary — all reported at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Seville Road in Isla Vista — were related in some way, but authorities weren’t ready to make the determination official, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Johnston
Tevis Johnston

Roman
Levi Roman

The first robbery was reported about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when a resident at the apartment complex said three suspects wearing dark hoodies and masks came into his unit and stole his cell phone and laptop, Hoover said.

Arias
Savannah Arias

Two of the suspects, who were reportedly armed with handguns, fled the scene and evaded authorities, she said.

The following morning, at 2 a.m. Monday, deputies and UCSB Police responded to a neighboring unit in the same complex on a report of residents arguing over drugs and money owed, Hoover said.

She said a female victim told authorities that four or five people she was acquainted with stole money from her and that two were armed with knives.

Deputies detained five suspects who attempted to flee, and four of them were charged in connection with that robbery and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, Hoover said.

Brenden Lewis, 21, of Ventura was charged with robbery, burglary and transportation of a controlled substance (cocaine and alprazolam, a Schedule 3 controlled substance).

Christianna Horton, 25, of Ventura was booked on charges of burglary and robbery; Tevis Johnston, 19, of Buellton was booked on charges of burglary, robbery and transportation of controlled substances; and Levi Roman, 20, of Buellton was booked on charges of robbery, burglary and possession of an illegal knife.

The female who reported that robbery — 27-year-old Savannah Arias of Isla Vista — was arrested Tuesday after deputies allegedly found her burglarizing a residence in the same apartment complex just after noon, Hoover said.

She said the Isla Vista Foot Patrol was also investigating a third, unrelated armed robbery that occurred later Monday about 5:30 p.m. 

A male victim, who is a Santa Barbara City College student, was walking in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde when he was reportedly robbed by four or five black male adults armed with a handgun. She said the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and were still outstanding Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-line at 805.681.4171.

“The Isla Vista Foot Patrol would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep their doors and windows locked and to always be aware of their surroundings,” Hoover said. “If you are the victim of theft or see suspicious activity, please report it right away to law enforcement.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 