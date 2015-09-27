Residential Fire Displaces 8 People in Santa Maria

Advice

Flames from blaze that began in garage spread to vehicle parked in driveway

Eight people were displaced early Sunday after a fire broke out in the garage of a single-family home in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze in the 1900 block of Melanie Court was reported shortly after midnight, Battalion Chief Leonard Champion said.

When firefighters arrived at the house in the northeast part of the city, they found the garage engulfed in flames, which had spread to a parked vehicle in the driveway, he said.

“All occupants were reported out of the structure and then confirmed by fire crews after searching the residence,” Champion said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which remained under investigation.

Champion said the displaced residents were staying with local family members.

