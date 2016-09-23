Residential Fire in Lompoc Displaces Family

A house fire in Lompoc displaced a family Friday when unattended cooking grease ignited, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just the kitchen after arriving and seeing heavy smoke billowing from the house, which is on the 500 block of North Y Street, city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in the incident.

The fire ignited around 11 a.m., according to the Lompoc Fire Department, and totaled an estimated $25,000 in damage and losses.

The family was offered assistance from the American Red Cross after fire and smoke damage rendered the house uninhabitable, but the family declined, the department said.

