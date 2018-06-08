Residential Structure Fire Displaces Family in Santa Ynez

A family was displaced Friday night after a fire damaged their home in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze on the 3100 block of Tiana was reported at 9:39 p.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Four engines and a battalion chief were dispatched to the blaze, and upon arrival found a working fire in a rear bedroom, Zaniboni said.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the bedroom and its contents, Zaniboni said, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The residents were all outside the home when emergency personnel arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help find lodging for the residents.

An investigator was on scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

