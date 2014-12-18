Resident’s 1930s-Era Holiday Village on Display at Casa Dorinda

Few holiday decorations have the details that Carol Cramer’s 1930s-era Christmas village boasts.

On display now through the New Year's holiday, Cramer’s wonderland features working lights on trees, canvas sails on boats, missing kitty signs, vintage cars, dogs, kids, skating parties, and even a gothic church.

“I love the joy that my holiday village brings to people. You can see their eyes sparkle as they find themselves immersed in the holiday landscape. We’ve been sharing versions of this growing village for more than a decade,” said Cramer, a Casa Dorinda resident. “Setting up this Christmas town, which has grown to nearly 100 pieces, has become one of my holiday traditions.”

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.