Residents Blast City Officials Over Santa Barbara’s Proposed Gang Injunction

Residents turned out en masse to protest the proposed Santa Barbara gang injunction at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The council took no action on the issue, which is still undergoing review in Superior Court, but Councilman Grant House expressed support for dismissing the civil case outright, saying the city could find a better way to deal with the gang problem without dividing the community.

It was the first public meeting about the injunction, which was filed in March 2011 and would impose restrictions on 30 named individuals who are allegedly active members of the Eastside or Westside criminal street gangs.

A coalition called PODER — People Organizing for the Defense and Equal Rights of Santa Barbara youth — hosted a rally before the meeting to protest the injunction and call out the city for failing to hold any public meetings on the topic before the case was filed or afterward.

Nayra Pacheco of PODER said it’s a sign of disrespect that the city hasn’t talked to the residents living on the Eastside and Westside, who would be the ones most impacted by this injunction. He said PODER and many other organizations and residents are concerned that the injunction is a discriminatory tactic to target young Latinos in specific neighborhoods and not solve the underlying issues of gang involvement.

With an issue like this before the council, many people also raised concerns that there were no Spanish interpreters in the room, though the broadcast of the meeting was translated by City TV staff members.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez is working with the City Attorney’s Office and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to get the injunction — a civil proceeding — through the court system.

If approved by Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne, the injunction would restrict the named defendants from associating with one another in certain areas of the city, wearing gang clothing or tattoos, having firearms or weapons, using drugs or alcohol, doing graffiti, trespassing, and recruiting or intimidating people in the mapped-out “safety zones.” Sterne has control over the language and provisions of the injunction; the proposed document is just what the plaintiffs are suggesting, according to City Attorney Steve Wiley.

The civil suit was filed in March 2011 but has been delayed awaiting a ruling from Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Adams on whether juvenile court and criminal records for the defendants can be used in the gang injunction case. Wiley said it made “no sense” to him why they wouldn’t be able to use a 30-year-old’s arrest reports from when he was 17 in the case against him.

While residents worked to get their concerns heard, Mayor Helene Schneider said the meeting would “hopefully correct some misinformation that’s out there.”

The injunction documents list 300 “Does” to leave open the possibility of adding more people to the list, which has caused a lot of concern.

Wiley said the injunction will not be directed at any more than the 30 named people — at least during the current review process. More people could be added in the future if a judge approved it, just as Sterne will be evaluating each and every name that the city and DA’s Office have put forward already. Those 300 will be dismissed once the case goes to trial, according to Wiley.

He said being named in the injunction “will impact the Fourth Amendment rights (not being subject to unreasonable search and seizure) of gang members we named as defendants.”

Wiley said it gives law enforcement officers the ability to pull these individuals over or otherwise question them if officers suspect the person is violating the injunction terms, but has no probable cause to stop them for any other reason.

“We’re dealing with gang thugs,” he said.

Santa Barbara police chief explains his push for a gang injunction from Giana Magnoli on Vimeo.

When he said officers can “absolutely not” stop people without cause now, the packed hearing room in City Hall erupted in laughter.

“They don’t follow that s***!” one man scoffed.

Many young Latino men with PALABRA spoke during public comment period about being pulled over, stopped and questioned by officers while walking around their neighborhoods and being constantly “harassed” because of the way they look and dress.

Officers always ask the same questions, they said: What’s your name? What are you doing? Where are you going? Where do you live? What gang are you associated with?

“I’m tired of being harassed in my community,” one young man said.

The injunction language criminalizes some behaviors that are otherwise completely legal, such as associating with certain people — other named defendants — in city parks, in a car or anywhere else in public.

However, Wiley said, the city would never ask for an order that prevented someone from working, going to school, taking a child to school or riding on public transportation, even if that breaks the association clause.



Those exceptions are not explicit in the wording, though, critics said.

Sanchez said he thought a gang injunction was wrong for Santa Barbara just a few years ago, but more violent crimes and pressure from the community made him change his mind.

There were 16 gang-related homicides in the city from 1992 to 2010, and 95 percent of the city’s violent crime is Latino on Latino, Sanchez said.

“I think any community would say it’s a tragedy,” he said.

He reiterated that the injunction would not target anyone in the community outside of the 30 named defendants. Even those people wouldn’t be “hunted down,” but the injunction would be “another tool in the toolbox” for officers.

“It’s about criminal behavior, not how you dress, how short your hair is or what side of State Street you live on,” he said.

Of the 30 named defendants, five were in custody before the injunction was filed and remain there; nine were incarcerated after the injunction was filed; and 16 people have been out of custody, Sanchez said.

Only 13 of the 30 people have attorneys (they’re not guaranteed free counsel in a civil proceeding as they would be in a criminal proceeding) and four have already filed “opt-out” provisions and will be making a case to be excluded from the injunction.

More than 40 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and expressed their concerns about discrimination, the large amount of time and public resources spent on this issue without any public input, and the apparent focus on discipline instead of prevention.

Chelsea Lancaster, who works at Santa Barbara City College’s EOPS program, said she grew up with and knows many people on the proposed injunction list. Many of them are first-generation students and spend a lot of time in the EOPS tutoring center, she said.

Injunctions have been implemented in much larger cities with much larger problems, she said, adding, “We are better than this, we are smarter than this and we are not those cities.”

“They call it a tool in a toolbox. We call it a blank check,” said Francisco Romero of Oxnard.

Instead of telling citizens they oppose it only because they’re “misinformed,” the city’s leaders should be humble and listen to constituents’ concerns, said Daraka Larimore-Hall, chair of the Santa Barbara County Democrats. The group opposes the injunction and is worried about the lack of input from people “without the money or class or whatever it takes in this town to be heard,” he said.

Gabriela Hernandez, who spent her teen years on probation in Santa Barbara, said the city is missing many of its community programs that helped her and many others get out of trouble.

She grew up with many of the defendants, who are now business owners, parents and overall productive members of the community, she said, but the injunction would give them “a life sentence for past convictions.”

More resources should be directed to solutions, not more enforcement tactics, said Tania Israel, board president of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

“It will not make our community safe, and it will not make our community just,” Israel said.

Many others agreed. Daniel Ramirez encouraged the City Council to “double down on this community” instead.

Wiley said enforcement of the injunction would come in the form of a civil contempt of court, which could mean a fine of $500 or up to five days in County Jail.

“I don’t think that’s going to scare them,” Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said.

She expressed support for the injunction as a tool for police, but said prevention programs are the best way to avoid recruitment into gangs.



Councilman Bendy White said he “got a real hit of the anger and frustration that is out there” with the meeting, and “I hope we got rid of some of the heat on this.”

Schneider had similar sentiments, saying the delay in court had caused a perpetuation of bad information in the community. She thanked people for speaking about discrimination and asked that people come forward with information about stereotyping by police, so the city could investigate.

Only House questioned the injunction going forward in court, and asked Wiley if the City Council could abort the process.

“You are my boss,” Wiley said, and as such could direct him to dismiss the case outright and stop Sterne’s review. The case was co-filed with the District Attorney’s Office, though, and it perhaps wouldn’t do the same, he noted.

House made no motions to that effect, but said “I would be open to that.”

“I really hope we can do better, without an approach that divides the community this way” and brings the energy of Tuesday’s meeting to a solution, he said. “If we lose the community, we lose the entire effort, really.”

The next Superior Court hearing for the proposed gang injunction is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 8 in Department 5 at 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

