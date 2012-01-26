Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Residents Can Receive Santa Barbara Police Notifications Via Email, Text Message

SBPD utilizing Nixle to communicate with community

By Lt. James Pfleging for the Santa Barbara Police Department | January 26, 2012 | 3:34 p.m.

Residents, commuters and visitors of Santa Barbara can now receive important, official information directly from the Santa Barbara Police Department via Nixle.

Messages will be delivered by email, SMS/text message and over the Internet.

Notifications may include missing children and adults, police activity, current or recent crime activity, community interest information, crime trends, requests for assistance and other emergency bulletins.

Information can be received online and via e-mail. Residents receive messages by phone as part of their text-messaging plan (otherwise standard text message rates apply). The system is simple to use and provides an easy sign-up process.

Click here to register and for more information.

Nixle’s Community Information Service is built exclusively to provide secure and reliable communications. Its authenticated service connects city agencies to citizens in real time, delivering information to residents of geographically targeted areas and neighborhoods.

Citizen questions about the service and its capabilities can be answered through our Frequently Asked Questions. Should you need additional assistance, Nixle provides free citizen support via e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lt. James Pfleging is a watch commander for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 