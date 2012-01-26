Residents Can Receive Santa Barbara Police Notifications Via Email, Text Message

Residents, commuters and visitors of Santa Barbara can now receive important, official information directly from the Santa Barbara Police Department via Nixle.

Messages will be delivered by email, SMS/text message and over the Internet.

Notifications may include missing children and adults, police activity, current or recent crime activity, community interest information, crime trends, requests for assistance and other emergency bulletins.

Information can be received online and via e-mail. Residents receive messages by phone as part of their text-messaging plan (otherwise standard text message rates apply). The system is simple to use and provides an easy sign-up process.

Click here to register and for more information.

Nixle’s Community Information Service is built exclusively to provide secure and reliable communications. Its authenticated service connects city agencies to citizens in real time, delivering information to residents of geographically targeted areas and neighborhoods.

Citizen questions about the service and its capabilities can be answered through our Frequently Asked Questions. Should you need additional assistance, Nixle provides free citizen support via e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lt. James Pfleging is a watch commander for the Santa Barbara Police Department.