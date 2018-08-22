Residents Displaced After Garage Fire at Lompoc Home

No injuries reported in blaze on 1000 block of N. Poppy Street; cause under investigation

Several residents were displaced by a garage fire that broke out Tuesday evening in Lompoc, according to the city Fire Department.

Crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base responded at 6:30 p.m. to the single-family residence on the 1000 block of N. Poppy Street, said Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

“Fire units arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from an attached garage of a single-family residence,” Federmann said. “Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire. Fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes.”

No injuries were reported, but 7-8 residents were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross, Federmann said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .