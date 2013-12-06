Residents Displaced by Fire at Orcutt Home

Firefighters responded Friday night to an Orcutt house fire that left three residents homeless, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Union Avenue.

Four county engines responded to the scene of the fire, which reportedly was centered in the attic of the house.

Three people and two dogs were left homeless after the fire, as the residence was declared uninhabitable, and the Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter was called in to provide temporary shelter.

Additional details were not available late Friday.

