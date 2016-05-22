Residents Displaced by Bedroom Fire in Santa Barbara Apartment
Heater blamed for blaze in residence in 1700 block of De la Vina Street; no injuries reported
Firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out Sunday evening in an apartment in the 1700 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara. Several residents were displaced by the blaze. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| May 22, 2016 | 8:52 p.m.
Residents of a Santa Barbara apartment were displaced Sunday evening by a fire that broke out in a back bedroom, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.
The blaze was reported by neighbors at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of De la Vina Street, fire Engineer Kevin Corbett said.
The first crews on the scene found a small fire in the bedroom, he said, but an aggressive attack stopped the flames from spreading.
“The cause of the fire was a heating source too close to combustible materials,” Corbett said, adding that damage was estimated at $2,000.
The American Red Cross was providing alternate housing for the residents Sunday night.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.