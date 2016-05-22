Residents Displaced by Bedroom Fire in Santa Barbara Apartment

Heater blamed for blaze in residence in 1700 block of De la Vina Street; no injuries reported

Residents of a Santa Barbara apartment were displaced Sunday evening by a fire that broke out in a back bedroom, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The blaze was reported by neighbors at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of De la Vina Street, fire Engineer Kevin Corbett said.

The first crews on the scene found a small fire in the bedroom, he said, but an aggressive attack stopped the flames from spreading.

“The cause of the fire was a heating source too close to combustible materials,” Corbett said, adding that damage was estimated at $2,000.

The American Red Cross was providing alternate housing for the residents Sunday night.

