Residents Displaced by Fire at Santa Maria Home

The residents of a single-family home were displaced Tuesday after it was badly damaged in a fire that caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

No injuries resulted from the blaze, which remained under investigation.

The home in the 200 block of East Fessler Street was left uninhabitable, a statement from the department said.

At 10:33 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple fire units were dispatched, along with AMR paramedics, to reports of a structure fire, and crews arrived to find a fire blazing inside the home, rapidly spreading into attic space above, the statement said.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire from inside the home, and coordinated with other firefighters working to vertically ventilate the building.

A search of of the home showed that no residents were home at the time, and the fire was contained in about 15 minutes to one room and the attic.

"The estimated loss is around $75,000, and the building is currently uninhabitable," the statement said, adding that no injuries resulted and no other community members were affected by the fire.

