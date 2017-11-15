Residents Encouraged to Increase Recycling Efforts on America Recycles Day

Wednesday marked America Recycles Day, and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is encouraging community members to help the environment and brush up on their recycling knowledge.

Paper, plastic and glass are obvious, but paint, batteries, broken televisions, expired medication, uneaten food and leftover cooking scraps are some of the many recyclable materials listed on the county’s website, LessIsMore.org.

“A lot of people have paint around the house and it’s easy to recycle once it’s collected,” said Leslie Robinson, a program specialist with the county Public Works Department. “We use the annual event as a motivator to remind folks about the resources available locally.”

The county operates and owns several types of waste collection facilities, including hazardous waste centers, landfills, recycling and transfer stations.

To help residents compost food and yard waste, the county’s Public Works Department offers the Backyard Composting Program.

Used batteries can be recycled through the county’s curbside recycling program.

Residents living in the unincorporated area of the county or the cities of Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang, are asked to recycle batteries by placing them in a clear, sealed, plastic bag and put the bag on top — not inside — of their blue recycling container on recycling collection day.

Rechargeable batteries must have clear tape covering the ends so that the battery poles are not exposed.

MarBorg Inc. collects the batteries.

“It’s an easy way to recycle batteries,” Robinson said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says recycling conserves natural resources, reduces pollution, and reduces landfill waste, and it also benefits the economy, since reuse and recycling activities creating more than 750,000 jobs annually.

According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, the recycling rate in California is 44 percent, which is the lowest rate since the statewide 75 percent recycling goal was established in 2011.

Residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County are recycling 73 percent of waste generated.

“We are doing a great job, but there’s always more we can do,” Robinson said.

