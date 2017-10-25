Residents Escape Injury as Large Tree Crashes Onto Orcutt Home

100-foot tall pine topples onto residence on the 4600 block of Martin Avenue

Several people escaped injury on Wednesday when a large pine tree fell onto a home in Orcutt, causing major damage, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the home on the 4600 block of Martin Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A pine tree, estimated to be about 100 feet tall, toppled from a neighbor’s yard and landed on the residence, damaging both the garage and the main living area, Zaniboni said.

“Several occupants were inside at the time,” Zaniboni said, “but there were no injuries, and they were all able to get out safely.”

The tree also brought down some live power lines, and PG&E crews were dispatched to turn off the power.

A building inspector also was called in to determine if the structure was still habitable, and the Red Cross responded in case the residents needed alternate lodging, Zaniboni said.

