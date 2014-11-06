Residents Homeless After Blaze at Santa Barbara Home

Firefighters quickly douse flames of fire that is considered accidental

A fire that broke Thursday night in a home near downtown Santa Barbara left the residents homeless, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze in the 2000 block of Chapala Street was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The first firefighters on scene found smoke pouring from the single-story residence, Mercado said, and made a quick attack with a hose line, quelling the flames in about five minutes.

The unit where the fire broke out was unoccupied at the time, Mercado said, although a woman in an adjacent unit was home with her dogs and was able to escape.

No injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to have started in a back bedroom, Mercado said, and was considered accidental.

The single male resident of the unit where the fire started was assisted with finding alternate lodging by the American Red Cross, Mercado said.

He also was provided with financial assistance through the Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency program, which the Fire Department just joined.

The woman, who lives in the adjoining unit with her husband, planned to stay with neighbors, he added.

A preliminary estimate placed damage from the fire at $40,000, Mercado said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.