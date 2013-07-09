Santa Barbara Residents Make Dean’s List at Berklee College of Music

The Berklee College of Music curriculum focuses on practical career preparation for today’s music industry.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or above; a part-time student must achieve a grade point average of 3.6 or above.

The Berklee College of Music announces that the following local students have earned placement on the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2013 academic year: Mendeleyev Allan-Blitz and Sean Dishman, both of Santa Barbara.

