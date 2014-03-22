Residents Subdue Suspect in Alleged Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Maria

A 20-year-old man picked the wrong target for a home invasion-style robbery Friday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street, where they found Marcos Marcos Vela being detained inside by several residents, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when Vega knocked on the door of the house, Ruiz said.

“When the homeowner opened the door, Vela rushed into the home and immediately began threatening the homeowner and other residents by saying he had a bomb and was going to blow up the house,” Ruiz said.

“Vela then physically grabbed one of the victims and attempted to force the residents into a bedroom.”

While one resident called 9-1-1, Ruiz said, the others were able to subdue Vela, who suffered moderate injuries in the struggle.

Vela was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, then was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, burglary and criminal threats, Ruiz said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.