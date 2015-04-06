Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Residents Urged to Take Pledge for National Public Health Week

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | April 6, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

This year for National Public Health Week, April 6-10, the focus is on creating the healthiest nation in one generation. In Santa Barbara County, we are asking residents to take a pledge to make one step toward a healthier life at www.sbcphd.org.

Personal behaviors such as a poor diet and being physically inactive are major contributing factors in chronic diseases (vascular disease, cancer, lung disease and type 2 diabetes) that affect the quality and longevity of life. As individuals and as a community, our health is highly dependent on the lifestyle choices we make every day. The small yet significant steps we take to eat nutritious foods, get physical activity, avoid tobacco products and get regular check-ups can make a real difference in our health.

In the past century, we have seen tremendous success working across all fields of public health. As we embrace the challenge to become the healthiest nation in one generation, it is helpful to remember how far we have come:

» Healthier mothers and babies — Infant and maternal mortality rates have decreased due to improvements in nutrition, advances in clinical medicine, improvements in access to health care.

» Immunizations — National efforts to promote vaccine use among all children has helped eradicate smallpox and dramatically decrease cases of polio, measles and other diseases.

» Motor vehicle safety —– A huge reduction in the rate of death attributable to motor vehicle crashes.

» Family Planning — Increased contraception use and public health education have resulted in fewer unplanned pregnancies, desired birth spacing, and intentional family size.

» Tobacco as a health hazard — During 1964-1992, approximately 1.6 million deaths caused by smoking were prevented thanks to substantial public health efforts.

» Decline in deaths from heart attack and stroke — There have been remarkable declines in deaths from both diseases; since 1950, cardiovascular deaths have declined 60 percent and stroke rates have declined 70 percent.

We invite each resident of Santa Barbara County to take the pledge with us to live a long, healthy life free from injury and diseases by making healthy choices. Please join us at www.sbcphd.org.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 