Residents Sound Off on Electric Scooter Sharing Programs in Santa Barbara

City gathering input for pilot program to allow the scooters; city impounded more than 100 LimeBike scooters deployed without permission in June

Scooter-sharing enthusiasts and opponents gathered under one roof Wednesday evening to debate whether Santa Barbara should allow dockless, for-rent electric scooters.

A trend of “stationless” power scooters that can be parked anywhere — including on sidewalks and streets — has the city staff considering new policies to manage the technology.

City staff members with the Public Works Department, as well as Transportation Planning and Parking Division, held a workshop at Louise Lowry Davis Center to gather public input on how to regulate the electric scooters.

“They are pretty controversial,” Sarah Clark, the city’s parking resources specialist, told more than 20 people at the workshop.

“There are strong opinions on either side of the issue. They have the potential to be an alternative, low-cost transportation solution for people, but they also have some real drawbacks such as public nuisance issues and potential safety issues,” she continued.

Lime’s attention-grabbing strategy didn’t sit well with the City Council.

In June, the City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that requires scooter share operators, or other shared mobility services, to get a permit before starting operations in Santa Barbara.

That vote was in response to LimeBike placing more than 100 scooters on downtown sidewalks without getting permission from the city, which then impounded all of the scooters.

“We had a rogue deployment,” Clark said.

With the emergency ordinance in place to prevent something like that from happening again, the city is developing a permitting program for powered scooter share programs, with the goal of ensuring the service is rolled out safely, Clark said. It would be a limited, one-year pilot program, Clark said.

“A lot of other cities are grappling with this, and we want to learn from them and get the best practices,” Clark said, adding that the City Council gives final approval to new rules.

Rental scooter lovers say the two-wheel powered vehicles have potential to provide an affordable, convenient alternative transportation option, and could help users with the last-mile gap between transit stops and their destinations.

“I like the idea,” said Eva Inbar, a longtime Santa Barbara resident. “I haven’t been on one, but I hear they are fun to ride. Anything that would alleviate car traffic is good.”

Opponents of the scooter programs said they worry about the devices causing public safety and nuisance issues such as unsafe riding when scooters are ridden on the sidewalk, and scooters that are left on sidewalks and become hazards for pedestrians.

At the public workshop, residents voiced concern of riders disobeying the safety recommendations and laws that require helmets when riding the electric scooters.

“Having these things shooting around with millennials texting is the reality,” resident Dylan Stark said. “If I have someone going 15 mph on a scooter — it’s just like a linebacker — I’m going down.”

Potential clutter was also a concern, since share program scooters are often left in certain locations, like transit stops or near the beach.

“Why are we going so hard in Santa Barbara to have everything compliant with signage, and suddenly there are cluttered, congested things all over?” Stark said.

The public workshop focused on three questions: what do you like about the prospect of scooter share in Santa Barbara; what are your concerns about scooter share; and what needs to be worked out before scooter share should be allowed in Santa Barbara?

People can submit their comments online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBScooterShare.

The scooter share programs that have been implemented in other cities have scooters activated and paid for through a mobile phone app, and the apps also tell riders where to find a scooter.

Both Bird and LimeBike companies charge users $1 to unlock an electric scooter and charge 15 cents per minute of riding.

According to Lime, its program's scooters are collected on a daily basis, charged overnight and redistributed the next day.

