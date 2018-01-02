Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:47 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Resignation Creates Vacancy on SBCC Board

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | January 2, 2018 | 3:45 p.m.
Marianne Kugler Click to view larger
Marianne Kugler

The Santa Barbara Community College District’s Board of Trustees is accepting applications for an appointment to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of member Marianne Kugler as of Jan. 1.

The interim appointee will serve until the next regular election.

“The Santa Barbara Community College is deeply grateful for the leadership and dedication of Dr. Kugler over the last five years” said Superintendent/President Anthony E. Beebe.

“We wish her well and know she will continue to be a strong champion for community colleges,” he said.

Those interested in an appointment to the vacant trustee position must submit a complete application to the SBCC Office of the Superintendent/President. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

Applicants must live in the Santa Barbara Community College District, Trustee Area 2 (Goleta). View map of Area 2 at http://www.sbcc.edu/boardoftrustees/index.php.

Applications may be submitted in person to the SBCC Office of the Superintendent/President (8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 pm); emailed to [email protected]; or mailed to SBCC Office of the Superintendent/President, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara CA 93109.

An information meeting for interested applicants will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Wake Campus Auditorium, 300 N. Turnpike Road. Open interviews will be held at a special Board of Trustees meeting to be scheduled early in the year.

For for more information regarding the vacant board seat, contact the Santa Barbara City College Office of Communications, 730-4107, email [email protected], or visit sbcc.edu/boardvacancy.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

