Resilient Carpinteria Knocks Off First-Place Nordhoff

Girls Soccer

A trio of freshmen combined for the winning goal, giving Carpinteria a 3-2 win ove first-place Nordhoff in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Friday.

Cydney Smolnikar played the bal to Zahea Hamadi, who laid it off to Kenna Mayer for the finish in the 73rd minute.

The Warriors held off the Rangers down the stretch and improved to 4-3-3 in league and 5-7-3 overall.

"I was amazed at our resiliency and our fight," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We hopefully turned a corner tonight in both how to play and just having confidence in our game and our fellow teammates. Each and every one of them played that last 25 minutes as if it was a playoff game."

Aly Springer ripped a 25-yard shot to give Carpinteria a 1-0 lead in the first half. But Nordhoff answered with two goals just before halftime.

Alejandra Alvarez scored the equalizer for the Warriors with about 12 minutes left in regulation.

