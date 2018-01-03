Resolve to Follow Safe-Sleeping Tips for Infants

Unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury-related death among children under 1 year of age. Nearly three-quarters of suffocation deaths among infants are due to accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed.

In Santa Barbara County, between January 2015 and December 2016, parental bed sharing or overlay were factors in accidental or undetermined deaths of five children under 1 year of age, according to the Child Death Review Team Report.

Here are some safety tips to prevent unintentional suffocation:

» Put your baby on his or her back for every sleep, including naps.

» Babies should always sleep on a firm and flat sleep surface, such as a safety-approved crib, bassinet or pack-n-play, covered with a tight-fitting sheet.

» Do not put soft objects, toys, crib bumpers or loose bedding under baby, over baby or anywhere in baby’s sleep area.

» Babies should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or on a chair, alone or with anyone else.

» Room-sharing is a safer option than having your baby sleep in bed with you. Place your baby's crib, play yard or bassinet in your room for more convenient feeding and close contact, ideally, for the first year of life, but at least for the first six months.

» Remember to always return your baby to his or her own crib when you're ready to go back to sleep. This is tough sometimes because parents are often more tired than the babies, but it is much safer.

To learn more about sleep safety and suffocation-prevention tips, visit Safe Kids World Wide at https://www.safekids.org/tip/sleep-safety-and-suffocation-prevention-tips.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.