Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 8 , 2019, 7:07 pm | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Resolve to ‘Recycle Right’ in 2019

By Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California | January 8, 2019 | 4:49 p.m.

Waste Management of Southern California urges local residents to add recycling right to their list of resolutions for 2019.

“Recycling is essential to the survival of the planet,” said Jason Roberts, director of recycling for Waste Management of Southern California.

“As we start a new year, we are encouraging our customers to enhance their recycling habits by focusing on recycling acceptable items only and keeping non-recyclables out of containers,” he said.

On average, nearly one in four items placed in a recycling container is a contaminant that cannot be recycled, Waste Management said.

Items such as greasy pizza boxes, bottles and cans that are not fully emptied, garden hoses, ropes, textiles, household hazardous waste, scrap metal, as well as plastic bags often make their way to recycling containers, hindering the recycling process and creating safety hazards for employees.

“Thankfully, there is a lot that community members can do to ensure items have a chance at a second life and sticking to the basics of recycling is a great way to jump-start recycling efforts in 2019,” Roberts said.

“By recycling the right things, the right way, we will continue to conserve earth’s precious natural resources for generations to come,” he said.

Waste Management of Southern California offers the following strategies:

» Recycle empty plastic bottles, aluminum cans, paper and cardboard.
» Keep food, liquids and all non-recyclable items out of recycling.
» Never bag recyclables.

Whether you’re recycling at home, work or school, identify someone who will take ownership to get others involved.

» Hold a huddle and review the “basics of recycling right,” then identify items you perhaps did not recycle in the past. Examples: shampoo and detergent bottles, bath tissue rolls, and office junk mail.
» Place recycling containers in all common areas such as kitchen, bathroom, family game room, office meeting spaces, and break rooms.

Whether you’re a beginner or an avid recycler, ensure all plastic bottles are fully emptied and items free of food or grease before being placed in the recycling container.

Visit www.rorr.com to learn the latest recycling tips to maximize your efforts. For more about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

— Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 