Resolve to ‘Recycle Right’ in 2019

Waste Management of Southern California urges local residents to add recycling right to their list of resolutions for 2019.

“Recycling is essential to the survival of the planet,” said Jason Roberts, director of recycling for Waste Management of Southern California.

“As we start a new year, we are encouraging our customers to enhance their recycling habits by focusing on recycling acceptable items only and keeping non-recyclables out of containers,” he said.

On average, nearly one in four items placed in a recycling container is a contaminant that cannot be recycled, Waste Management said.

Items such as greasy pizza boxes, bottles and cans that are not fully emptied, garden hoses, ropes, textiles, household hazardous waste, scrap metal, as well as plastic bags often make their way to recycling containers, hindering the recycling process and creating safety hazards for employees.

“Thankfully, there is a lot that community members can do to ensure items have a chance at a second life and sticking to the basics of recycling is a great way to jump-start recycling efforts in 2019,” Roberts said.

“By recycling the right things, the right way, we will continue to conserve earth’s precious natural resources for generations to come,” he said.

Waste Management of Southern California offers the following strategies:

» Recycle empty plastic bottles, aluminum cans, paper and cardboard.

» Keep food, liquids and all non-recyclable items out of recycling.

» Never bag recyclables.

Whether you’re recycling at home, work or school, identify someone who will take ownership to get others involved.

» Hold a huddle and review the “basics of recycling right,” then identify items you perhaps did not recycle in the past. Examples: shampoo and detergent bottles, bath tissue rolls, and office junk mail.

» Place recycling containers in all common areas such as kitchen, bathroom, family game room, office meeting spaces, and break rooms.

Whether you’re a beginner or an avid recycler, ensure all plastic bottles are fully emptied and items free of food or grease before being placed in the recycling container.

Visit www.rorr.com to learn the latest recycling tips to maximize your efforts. For more about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

— Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California.