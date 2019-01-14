Resources for Evacuated Santa Barbara County Residents

Evacuation orders have been issued for communities below the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas fire burn areas, effective at 10 a.m. Tuesday, due to the risk of debris flows, Santa Barbara County said Monday evening.

The Sherpa and Whittier burn areas are in the western Goleta Valley, and affected communities below the Thomas Fire burn area include Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Officials gave no estimate of when the evacuation orders would be lifted, and the Sheriff's Department — which has the final say in issuing and rescinding the orders — advises people to prepare to be out of their homes for a week.

Law enforcement agencies will be staffing roadblocks and patrols within evacuation zones, similar to last year.

Scroll down to view the county's Ready! Set! Go! storm readiness brochure on evacuations.

The county's debris flow risk map, with impacted evacuation areas shown in red, is online at ReadySBC.org.

A list of sandbag locations is online here through the county's Public Works Department.

Evacuation shelter information, for impacted residents and animals

An evacuation center will be set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. for affected residents, and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday for anyone facing evacuation orders, according to the American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast chapter.

"Volunteers will be on scene to provide lodging, water, meals, health services and comfort," the organization said.

People who need assistance evacuating animals should contact the county's Animal Hotline at 805.681.4332. Cats and dogs can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, and other small animals can be taken to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road.

Large animals can be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The San Roque Pet Hospital said Monday that it will offer free dog and cat boarding for people evacuating their homes in Montecito.

Its sister hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital, will have to close Tuesday, and maybe longer, due to the evacuations, the organization said. San Roque Pet Hospital is at 3034 State St. in Santa Barbara.

School closures

El Montecito Pre-School and Crane Country Day School will be closed Tuesday.

Lady of Mount Carmel, Montecito Union School and Laguna Blanca Lower School will have classes at alternate sites, the county said.

All other schools, including Carpinteria Unified and Santa Barbara Unified schools, will be open Tuesday.

Road closures

Click here to check real-time highway conditions from Caltrans.

Santa Barbara County's Public Works Department posts road closures updates here.

How to get updated storm information

Santa Barbara County sends evacuation orders and other emergency-related information out through its Aware & Prepare alerts. Registration is free, and residents can sign up online here.

The county opened an emergency call center that can be reached at 833.688.5551.

The city of Santa Barbara said Monday it will post information via Nixle alerts and social media messages. To sign up for Nixle alerts from the city, county or other jurisdiction, text your zip code to 888777.

Noozhawk will be posting regular storm updates.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals.

Ready Set Go Brochure Santa...