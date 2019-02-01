Resources for Evacuated Santa Barbara County Residents

Storm-related evacuation orders go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday for South Coast communities in the western Goleta Valley, Montecito and Carpinteria

Evacuation orders go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday for communities below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas, according to Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management.

Residents can check the debris flow evacuation map to find impacted areas, and check specific addresses.

Even if a home is not within an evacuation zone, access could be limited by road blocks or flooded roadways, authorities warn.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

For assistance evacuating animals, residents can contact the county's Animal Hotline at 805.681.4332.

Emergency information from the county is available on the ReadySBC.org website, social media pages, its emergency call center at 833.688.5551, or by calling 2-1-1.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for communities below recent burn areas, in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, and a Wind Advisory for Saturday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

High rainfall rates and overall rainfall amounts are expected in the storm Friday night and Saturday. Coastal areas and valleys are predicted to get up to 3 inches of rain, while mountain areas could get up to 7 inches, according to the NWS.

Residents can sign up for county emergency alerts via Aware & Prepare here.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.