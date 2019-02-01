Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 1 , 2019, 3:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Resources for Evacuated Santa Barbara County Residents

Storm-related evacuation orders go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday for South Coast communities in the western Goleta Valley, Montecito and Carpinteria

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 1, 2019 | 2:29 p.m.

Evacuation orders go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday for communities below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas, according to Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management.

Residents can check the debris flow evacuation map to find impacted areas, and check specific addresses. 

Even if a home is not within an evacuation zone, access could be limited by road blocks or flooded roadways, authorities warn. 

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

For assistance evacuating animals, residents can contact the county's Animal Hotline at 805.681.4332.

Emergency information from the county is available on the ReadySBC.org website, social media pages, its emergency call center at 833.688.5551, or by calling 2-1-1.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for communities below recent burn areas, in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, and a Wind Advisory for Saturday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

High rainfall rates and overall rainfall amounts are expected in the storm Friday night and Saturday. Coastal areas and valleys are predicted to get up to 3 inches of rain, while mountain areas could get up to 7 inches, according to the NWS. 

Residents can sign up for county emergency alerts via Aware & Prepare here

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 