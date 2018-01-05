Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:38 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Restaurant Week Promotes Good Eats at Discount Prices

By Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau | January 5, 2018 | 2:34 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley’s Restaurant Week runs Sunday, Jan. 14 through Saturday, Jan. 20, when the region launches a week of deals as participating restaurants, breweries and wineries throughout the Santa Maria Valley offer special discounts.

“The event dates were chosen to coincide with California Restaurant Month, a successful statewide promotion that benefits food and wine establishments during the winter season,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau.

The Visitor Bureau is coordinating the promotion.

Participating establishments will offer specials for $20.18. This could include a bottle of wine; a wine and food pairing flight; an entrée; appetizers; or other items presented by the establishment.

Participating restaurants, breweries and wineries include:

Century Room at the Historic Santa Maria Inn; Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill; cnagy Wine Tasting Room; Core Wine Tasting Room; Far Western Tavern; Grevino Café & Wine Bar.

Also, Jersey Mikes; Maya Restaurant; Moxie Café; Straw Hat Pizza; and Vintners Bar & Grill at the Radisson Hotel.
 
For more information, visit santamariavalley.com/events/santa-maria-valley-restaurant-week-january-14-20/.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

 

