Restoration at Douglas Family Preserve

Santa Barbara Parks and Rec and Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve call on the public to help restore part of the 70-acre park.

The community planting day is sponsored in part by Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment. Participants will meet at the Medcliff Drive Entrance. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, and bring gloves, if needed. Refreshments will be provided. For more information and in case of rain, call Kathy Frye at 805.897.1976 or Susan Belloni at 805.962.1492.

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve invite the public to a community planting day on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Douglas Family Preserve. The restoration is part of a long term program to restore the park’s natural environment. Two hundred fifty coastal sage species will be installed at the mesa area of the 70-acre park. Volunteers need not have specific knowledge of gardening or restoration techniques. Owen Dell, co-host of local television show “Garden Wise Guys” will be on hand to train interested participants in planting techniques.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >