Restoration at Douglas Family Preserve

Santa Barbara Parks and Rec and Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve call on the public to help restore part of the 70-acre park.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 5, 2008 | 5:36 a.m.


View Larger Map

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve invite the public to a community planting day on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Douglas Family Preserve. The restoration is part of a long term program to restore the park’s natural environment.

Two hundred fifty coastal sage species will be installed at the mesa area of the 70-acre park. Volunteers need not have specific knowledge of gardening or restoration techniques.  Owen Dell, co-host of local television show “Garden Wise Guys” will be on hand to train interested participants in planting techniques.

The community planting day is sponsored in part by Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment.

Participants will meet at the Medcliff Drive Entrance. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, and bring gloves, if needed. Refreshments will be provided. For more information and in case of rain, call Kathy Frye at 805.897.1976 or Susan Belloni at 805.962.1492.

 

