Restroom Project Gets Underway at Pioneer Park

The city of Lompoc has broken ground on a new restroom project at Pioneer Park.

The dilapidated existing building at the northwest corner of Pioneer Park, including restrooms and a classroom previously used by the city’s parks and recreation divisions, is being replaced with a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom building.

The project, which is anticipated to cost $230,000, is funded through the Housing-Related Parks Program grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development and a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The new restrooms are expected to be open by the end of April.

Project Manager Sara Farrell said it’s exciting to see positive changes coming to Lompoc parks. “The new restroom building, which is much needed, and accessible drinking fountain will be great additions to Pioneer Park,” she said.

The new facility will have two single-occupancy restrooms, and was designed to be architecturally consistent with the restroom that was installed at Thompson Park in July 2018.

This Pioneer Park restroom project is part of the city of Lompoc’s ongoing efforts to use grant funding to improve our neighborhoods and community at large.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.