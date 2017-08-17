Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Results from Final CBVA East Beach Youth Volleyball Tournament

By Noozhawk Staff Report | August 17, 2017 | 9:13 a.m.

The results of the final California Beach Volleyball Association's youth tournament at East Beach on Tuesday, Aug 15. The players in the photos are listed in the order of their finish in their respective divisions.

Girls 12-Under Division. Click to view larger
Girls 12-Under Division.

Girls 12

1. Mary Johnson/Riley Green - Santa Barbara
2. Maddy Bryne/Emma Rosson - Newbury Park
3. Jayda Henrey/Ava Hamaoui - Santa Ynez
3. Ollie Gaggero/Hannah ​Markham - Ventura/Santa Barbara

Girls 14-Under Division Click to view larger
Girls 14-Under Division

Girls 14

1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura
2. Tiffany Medel/Taylor Wilson - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Grace Johnson/Madeline Gunderson
3. Anika Huelskamp/Fae Armstrong - Oxnard/Ventura

Girls 16-Under Division Click to view larger
Girls 16-Under Division

Girls 16

1. Elise Guerrand-Hermes/Mari Wright - Southern California
2.Devan/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara
3. Lauren Holsted/Avalon Gagnon - Gaviota/Santa Barbara
3. Talia Medel - Carpinteria  (not pictured) Grace Blankenhorn - Santa Barbara

Girls 18-Under Champions Click to view larger
Girls 18-Under Champions

Girls 18

1. Madison Relaz/Maddy Bailey - Ojai/Redondo Beach

Boys 12-Under Finalists Click to view larger
Boys 12-Under Finalists

Boys 12

1. Elias Finkel/Ford Harman - Summerland/Santa Barbara
2. Gavin Sparks/Kelham Wolf - Santa Barbara 
3. Canon DeCaster/Austin Dye - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Dana Whitney/Waylon Finkel - Santa Barbara/Summerland (not pictured)

Boys 14-Under Finalists Click to view larger
Boys 14-Under Finalists

Boys 14

1. Peter Tebbe/Alex Rottman - Santa Barbara
2. Camden Millington/Matthew Suh - Santa Barbara 
3. Dylan Foreman/Aidan Pomerantz - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Sebastian Harris/Nick Walker - Santa Barbara (not pictured)

Boys 16-Under Finalists Click to view larger
Boys 16-Under Finalists

Boys 16

1. Toby Still/Will Pace - Santa Barbara
2. Shaymus O'Hearn/Theo Mack - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria 
3. Joe Fanaro/Caden Westwick - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Cooper Armstrong/Matthew Godfrey - Ventura (not pictured)

Boys 18-Under Division Click to view larger
Boys 18-Under Division

Boys 18

1. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara
2. Collin Weaver/Dylan More - Ventura
3. Tommy Hurley/Kyle Cobian - Ventura
3. Chris Medina/Chase Murphy - Santa Barbara
 

