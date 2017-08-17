Results from Final CBVA East Beach Youth Volleyball Tournament

The results of the final California Beach Volleyball Association's youth tournament at East Beach on Tuesday, Aug 15. The players in the photos are listed in the order of their finish in their respective divisions.
Girls 12
1. Mary Johnson/Riley Green - Santa Barbara
2. Maddy Bryne/Emma Rosson - Newbury Park
3. Jayda Henrey/Ava Hamaoui - Santa Ynez
3. Ollie Gaggero/Hannah Markham - Ventura/Santa Barbara
Girls 14
1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura
2. Tiffany Medel/Taylor Wilson - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Grace Johnson/Madeline Gunderson
3. Anika Huelskamp/Fae Armstrong - Oxnard/Ventura
Girls 16
1. Elise Guerrand-Hermes/Mari Wright - Southern California
2.Devan/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara
3. Lauren Holsted/Avalon Gagnon - Gaviota/Santa Barbara
3. Talia Medel - Carpinteria (not pictured) Grace Blankenhorn - Santa Barbara
Girls 18
1. Madison Relaz/Maddy Bailey - Ojai/Redondo Beach
Boys 12
1. Elias Finkel/Ford Harman - Summerland/Santa Barbara
2. Gavin Sparks/Kelham Wolf - Santa Barbara
3. Canon DeCaster/Austin Dye - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Dana Whitney/Waylon Finkel - Santa Barbara/Summerland (not pictured)
Boys 14
1. Peter Tebbe/Alex Rottman - Santa Barbara
2. Camden Millington/Matthew Suh - Santa Barbara
3. Dylan Foreman/Aidan Pomerantz - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Sebastian Harris/Nick Walker - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
Boys 16
1. Toby Still/Will Pace - Santa Barbara
2. Shaymus O'Hearn/Theo Mack - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria
3. Joe Fanaro/Caden Westwick - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Cooper Armstrong/Matthew Godfrey - Ventura (not pictured)
Boys 18
1. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara
2. Collin Weaver/Dylan More - Ventura
3. Tommy Hurley/Kyle Cobian - Ventura
3. Chris Medina/Chase Murphy - Santa Barbara