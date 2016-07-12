Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Girls Continue Winning Ways on Beach

The CBVA Youth Tournament Girls 18 final four include, from left, runners-up Kobie Jimenez and Ally Drevo; champions Phoebe Madsen and Madison Nicolson, and third place Danielle Dusebout and Erin Holehouse; not pictured: Miranda Poole and Emma Esparza. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 12, 2016 | 10:26 p.m.

Phoebe Madsen and Madison Nicolson, who helped the Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team win a CIF-Southern Section title and reach the State Finals, joined forces on the beach and won the Girls 18s Division title at the first California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament of the summer at East Beach.

Madsen and Nicolson defeated Ventura’s Kobie Jimenez and Ally Drevo of Santa Barbara in the final. Danielle Dusebout and Erin Holehouse of San Marcos placed third along with Miranda Poole of Camarillo and Emma Esparza of Ventura.

This was the first of six Tuesday youth tournament that will be held at East Beach. Next week's event is part of the CBVA Premier Youth Tour, where the winners qualify for the Cal Cup Championships in Manhattan Beach in late August.

The Girls 16 title was won by sisters Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin over Sabina Selzer and Sage Whitman of Arroyo Grande.

Hayden Randolph (Santa Barbara) and Tiffany Medel (Carpinteria) defeated Grace Stenson (Arroyo Grande) and Makenna Wolfe (Shell Beach) in the Girls 14 final. Santa Barbara’s Ellie Gamberdella and Brynn Sofro finished third.

It was an all-local final in the Girls 12 division, with Ava Cole and Erin Curtis beating Ella Drury-Pullen and Frances Carlson. Sage Coronado (Moorpark) and Layla Carriera (Simi Valley) placed third.

The Boys 14s finalists were, from left, runners-up Riley Roach and Caden Westwick and champions Ryan Feller and Toby Still.​ Click to view larger
In the boys competition, Santa Barbara’s Ryan Feller and Toby Still won the Boys 14s over the local team of Riley Roach and Caden Westwick.

The 16s Division was won by Quin Etnyre and Jackson Tourdot of Arroyo Grande over Santa Barbara’s Joakim Moe and Fred Ysebands. The local combination of Sebastian Hallig and Dane Westwick captured the 18s title.

Girls 12

The Girls 12: from left, champions Ava Cole and Erin Curtis, runners-up Ella Drury-Pullen and Frances Carlson, and third place Sage Coronado and Layla Carriera. Click to view larger
1. Ava Cole/Erin Curtis - Santa Barbara/Goleta

2. Ella Drury-Pullen/Frances Carlson - Santa Barbara

3. Sage Coronado/Layla Carriera - Moorpark/Simi Valley

Girls 14

The Girls 14s: from left, runners-up Grace Stenson and Makenna Wolfe, champions Hayden Randolph and Tiffany Medel, and third place Ellie Gamberdella and Bynn Sofro. Click to view larger
1. Hayden Randolph/Tiffany Medel - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

2. Grace Stenson/Makenna Wolfe  Arroyo Grande/Shell Beach

3. Ellie Gamberdella/Bynn Sofro - Santa Barbara

The Girls 16s finalists: runners-up Sabina Selzer and Sage Whitham and champions Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis. Click to view larger
Girls 16

1. Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis – Tustin

2. Sabina Selzer/Sage Whitham - Arroyo Grande

Girls 18

1. Phoebe Madsen/Madison Nicolson - Santa Barbara

2. Kobie Jimenez/Ally Drevo - Ventura/Santa Barbara

3. Danielle Dusebout/Erin Holehouse - Santa Barbara

3. Miranda Poole/Emma Esparza - Camarillo/Ventura

Boys 14

1. Ryan Feller/Toby Still - Santa Barbara

2. Riley Roach/Caden Westwick - Santa Barbara

The Boys 16s final four, from left: runners-up Joakim Moe and Fred Ysebands, champions Quin Etnyre and Jackson Tourdot, third place Andrew Tolles and Kyle Aitcheson and Luke Mendro and Christian Evick Santa Barbara (not pictured). Click to view larger
Boys 16

1. Quin Etnyre/Jackson Tourdot - Arroyo Grande

2. Joakim Moe/Fred Ysebands  Santa Barbara

3. Andrew Tolles/Kyle Aitcheson  Santa Barbara

3. Luke Mendro/Christian Evick  Santa Barbara

Boys 18

1. Sebastian Hallig/Dane Westwick - Santa Barbara

2. Scott & Calvin Sanborn  - Santa Cruz

3. Justin Either/Parker Crossland - Sylmar and Goleta

The Boys 18s, from left: runners-up Scott and Calvin Sanborn, champions Sebastian Hallig and Dane Westwick, third place Justin Either and Parker Crossland. Click to view larger
