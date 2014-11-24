Fashion Retailer Cotton On Opens in Santa Maria Town Center

Cotton On, the world-renowned Australian brand, opened its doors at the Santa Maria Town Center this weekend.

A one-stop shop for the fashion seekers, Cotton On carries collections that incorporate global trends in ladies’ and men’s wear at affordable prices. With over 800 stores in seven countries and scattered in five continents, the Santa Maria Town Center's Cotton On is the newest launch pad, offering the community another shopping experience that has long enchanted the fashion savvy worldwide.

Cotton On delivers fast and affordable fashion for the style savvy and for the classic relaxed who tone down with on-trend basics. The brand’s core items best suit shoppers ages 16 to 30, but nevertheless have offerings for those who fall off the range. The brand has a wide array of merchandise for both ladies and men that is weekly updated and made available in the stores. Ladies may regularly update their wardrobe with the fresh and diverse merchandise offering that comprises of fashion tops, skirts, denims and accessories, including sunnies, scarves and fashion jewelry.

Shoe brand Rubi makes an addition to the store as it offers footwear from casual sandals to fashion heels and a whole lot in between. This allows ladies to easily mix and match pieces for any occasion. Guys can also look effortlessly cool with casual shirts, bottoms and jackets matched with belts or hats as accessories to complete the outfit.

— Amber Lease is the public relations director for Santa Maria Town Center.