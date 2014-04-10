Retaining Wall Project North of Gaviota Tunnel to Begin Monday

A project to perform maintenance on a retaining wall on Highway 101 from south of the Nojoqui Summit to north of the Gaviota Tunnel will begin Monday, April 14.

The No. 3 lane of northbound Highway 101 will be closed for one-half mile, about one mile north of the Junction with Highway 1. This highway improvement project is necessary following the recent storms in the area. Traffic delays are expected to be minimal.

This contractor for this $510,000 project is Robert J. Frank Construction of Redding. This project is expected to be complete in June.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer Caltrans.