Retired Lompoc Fire Chief Linual White Dies of Job-Related Cancer

It is with a heavy heart that the Lompoc Fire Department announces the passing of retired Fire Chief Linual White Jr.

At age 62, Chief White lost his battle with job-related cancer.

Chief White was born and raised in El Centro, where he served in the fire department for 25 years. Chief White began with the Lompoc Fire Department in 2002 and served for seven years before his retirement in December 2009.

Chief White has resided in Lompoc with his wife, Carol, and continued to serve in the community until the time of his passing.

Chief White passed peacefully in his home Wednesday evening, surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date in honor of Chief White’s life and service.

— Brian Federmann is a battalion chief for the Lompoc Fire Department.