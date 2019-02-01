Retired Police Sgt. Mike McGrew Hosts Book Signing For His Memoir

Retired Police Sgt. Mike McGrew’s name has often appeared in the local news. He spent three decades covering crime in Santa Barbara.

He most recently made headlines when he was run over by an RV during a standoff with a suicidal suspect in a domestic abuse case, and again when he learned he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

McGrew is again proving newsworthy with the release of his new memoir A Higher Call to Duty. The book highlights his life on patrol, as well as the heartbreaking loss of his youngest son to bone cancer, and his journey to finding joy in the midst of tragedy.

McGrew will be hosting a book signing 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Mollie’s Trattoria, 1218 State St., Santa Barbara.

A 30-year police veteran, McGrew worked some of his city’s most gruesome cases, from the violent homicide of a suburban housewife to the devastating molestation of dozens of children by priests at a local Catholic church.

He experienced the chaos during the LA riots and negotiated with a killer on live radio. Still, nothing could prepare him for the suffering he’d encounter in his personal life, including the death of a child and his own battle with stage three colon cancer.

Like so many other law enforcement officers and veterans, McGrew began down a path of destruction filled with the empty pleasures the world had to offer. Just before reaching his breaking point he found the hope he needed in an unlikely place: the Gospel.

A Higher Call to Duty details McGrew’s journey to redemption through Jesus Christ and how that relationship transformed him and propelled him into a very different fight between good and evil.

For more information, call Sara Bush 805-869-3190 or McGrew 805-331-3080, or visit www.sgtmikemcgrew.com.

— Sara Bush fro Sgt. Mike McGrew.