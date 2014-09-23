Retired Racing Greyhound Beats Cancer with Help of Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group

This past February at the Solvang Greyhound Festival, Stella, an 8-year-old purebred greyhound, was clocked at 26 miles per hour and awarded the title of “Fastest Streaker,” beating out more than 130 other dogs.

This happy day was all the more remarkable because Stella was in the middle of her chemotherapy treatment to battle B-cell lymphoma under the care of Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group’s director of oncology, Dr. Lori Cesario.

In her younger days, Stella ran 50 "professional" races at the track in Tucson, Ariz. After retiring in 2009, she was adopted from Homestretch Greyhound Rescue and Adoption in Fillmore by one of their volunteers, Dianne Seno. The most current chapter of Stella’s life began in December 2013 when a mass was discovered in her spleen.

On Dec. 18, 2013, Stella’s spleen was removed by board-certified VMSG surgeon Dr. Mary Dulisch. Follow-up treatment included six chemotherapy treatments in three-week intervals. At the conclusion of the chemo, Stella was in complete remission. This Aug. 5, she returned to VMSG for her three-month post-chemo checkup and the ultrasound indicated no evidence of metastasis/recurrence of the lymphoma. Stella remains in remission.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and the support staff at VMSG who took such good care of Stella,” Seno said. “Their combined medical expertise, their professionalism and compassion, made all the difference for me and for Stella during a very trying time.”

“Stella is a remarkable dog with a dedicated 'parent' in Dianne, and are thrilled that her treatment has been so successful,” Dr. Cesario said. “At VMSG, we understand that when a four-legged family member is given a diagnosis of cancer, it can be one of the most difficult times in our clients’ life. That is why we are dedicated to developing a tailored treatment plan for each individual patient and family. It is about quality of life for patient’s living with cancer."

VMSG is a world-class veterinary specialty and 24/7/365 pet emergency hospital, specifically designed to enhance and strengthen the care provided by a pet's regular veterinarian.

— Lynnette Coverly is a publicist representing Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group.