Local News

Retired Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Becomes Lompoc’s New Chief

Gerald "Jerry" Kuras sworn in during Tuesday night's City Council meeting

Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald "Jerry" Kuras has his badge pinned on him by his wife Julie during the Lompoc City Council meeting Tuesday night
Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald “Jerry” Kuras has his badge pinned on him by his wife Julie during the Lompoc City Council meeting Tuesday night (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 19, 2017 | 8:05 p.m.

A retired Santa Barbara County fire captain was formally sworn in Tuesday night as Lompoc’s next fire chief.

Gerald "Jerry" Kuras, 63, was introduced during the Lompoc City Council meeting before a swearing-in ceremony, where Lompoc police Cpl. Brian Guerra also was promoted.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said the new chief comes with a long history of working in the fire service.

“We are just thrilled to have you as part of our community,” Wiemiller said, adding he repeatedly heard during the recruitment process that Kuras was highly regarded. 

After the swearing-in ceremony, Kuras’s wife of 41 years, Julie, pinned on his new badge while their family stood nearby.

Kuras, who started his new job Monday, said he was humbled and proud to be hired to lead the Lompoc agency and called the men and women who make up his new staff "totally awesome."

“They are some the best firefighters that I have ever met,” Kuras said. “That’s really what pulled me out of retirement was coming to help these guys."

He succeeds former chief Kurt Latipow, who retired in May. Battalion Chief Mark Bray served as interim fire chief after Latipow left.

Kuras, a Nipomo resident, retired as a battalion chief in 2011 after more than 36 years of fire service in Santa Barbara County, working at every county fire station and serving as commander for numerous large-scale emergencies.  

He began his career as a seasonal firefighter with the California Department of Forestry in 1974 and was hired as a Santa Barbara County firefighter in 1975. He worked his way through the ranks to battalion chief in 2007. 

The new chief has an associate’s degree in fire science from Long Beach City College.

Kuras has served as a coach for youth sports and volunteers his time with various charitable causes.

“I have been so impressed with the commitment and professionalism of the Lompoc City Fire Department that it drew me out of retirement,” Kuras said.

“My family and I have close ties to the Central Coast, and I am looking forward to serving the community of Lompoc and working with the excellent men and women of the Lompoc Fire Department.”

Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald "Jerry" Kuras is sworn in during Tuesday's City Council meeting by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.
Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald “Jerry” Kuras is sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting by City Clerk Stacey Haddon. (City of Lompoc photo)
